Pepiot allowed one run on one hit and two walks while striking out eight batters over 5.1 innings in a no-decision against Seattle on Wednesday.

Pepiot only allowed three runners to reach in a solid showing that was spoiled by his bullpen after he was pulled in the sixth. For the fourth time this season, he struck out eight or more batters in a start. Despite the good strikeout numbers, the 26-year-old struggles to get deep into games as he has yet to pitch past the sixth inning in 14 starts. He'll take a 4.40 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP into his next start in Kansas City.