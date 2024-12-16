Rays president of baseball operations Erik Neander said on Dec. 10 in an interview on MLB Network that he expects McClanahan (elbow) to throw "150-ish" innings in 2025.
McClanahan missed the 2024 season following August 2023 Tommy John surgery but has been able to go through a normal throwing program this offseason. The left-hander threw 115 innings in 2023 and had a career-high 173.1 frames in 2022 between the regular season and playoffs, so a rough goal of 150 innings in 2025 seems reasonable. It's not yet clear how the Rays plan to manage McClanahan's workload, but it could involve some early removal from starts and/or extra rest in between outings.
More News
-
Rays' Shane McClanahan: Touches 94-95 mph in live BP•
-
Rays' Shane McClanahan: Facing hitters next week•
-
Rays' Shane McClanahan: Throws off mound•
-
Rays' Shane McClanahan: Ups flat-ground throwing distance•
-
Rays' Shane McClanahan: Throwing from 90 feet•
-
Rays' Shane McClanahan: Placed on 60-day IL•