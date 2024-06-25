Bradley came away with a no-decision Monday against Seattle, allowing one earned run on two hits and four walks while striking out eight over 5.1 innings.

The only run given up by Bradley came on a fourth-inning home run by Cal Raleigh. The right-hander yielded just two hits, but the four walks are a season-worst and he has now walked multiple batters in six of his past seven starts. The 23-year-old has an excellent 10.8 K/9 (91st percentile), but he will need to minimize free passes to stay consistent. On the season, Bradley has recorded a 3.81 ERA, a 1.15 WHIP and a 61:18 K:BB over 49.2 innings. His next start is currently scheduled for this weekend against Washington.