Alexander (3-3) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing three hits over three scoreless innings of relief in a 4-2 victory over the Blue Jays. He struck out four without walking a batter.

The southpaw entered the game in the third inning after Shawn Armstrong gave the Rays two scoreless innings as the opener, and Alexander kept the goose eggs coming to lower his ERA on the season to 5.88. It was his first appearance in the majors since May 30, but Alexander's latest stint as a bulk reliever figures to be a short one with both Jeffrey Springs (elbow) and Ryan Pepiot (knee) expected to rejoin the rotation in late July or early August. Alexander will likely get one more turn however, lining up for an outing at home against the Reds this weekend.