Alexander didn't factor in the decision against Colorado on Wednesday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three batters over 3.2 innings.

Alexander was handed a 5-0 lead through three frames, but he wasn't able to go deep enough to qualify for the victory. The southpaw didn't allow Colorado to catch up, though he yielded constant traffic on the basepaths -- the Rockies put multiple runners on base in each of the four frames in which Alexander pitched. After impressing with 5.2 scoreless innings his previous trip to the mound, this was a bit of a disappointing step back for Alexander, though it was far from a disastrous outing since Milwaukee ended up winning in a 17-2 rout. There's a good chance Alexander will stick in the rotation, at least in the short term, given that the Brewers have already been decimated by starting-pitcher injuries.