Manager Pat Murphy indicated Tuesday that Alexander will return to operating as a long reliever, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.

The left-hander pitched well in his first start of the season with 5.2 scoreless innings, but he was less effective in the past two outings and surrendered eight runs (four earned) Monday against the Tigers. Jose Quintana recently joined the rotation while Tobias Myers (oblique) is finishing up a rehab assignment, as Milwaukee's rotation is regaining some pieces. Prospect Logan Henderson was called up Tuesday and could take Alexander's spot in the rotation this weekend versus the A's.