Littell did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three runs on 11 hits and one walk over six innings against the Orioles. He struck out two.

Littell's day started by allowing a leadoff homer to Gunnar Henderson, but he somehow managed to keep the Rays in the game despite walking the tight rope throughout most of his six-inning effort. In total, Littell scattered a season-high 11 hits and 12 total baserunners while accumulating a season-low two strikeouts. Despite facing at least five Orioles batters in four of his six innings completed, Littell managed to walk away with a quality start and his gritty performance kept the door open for the Rays to pull off the comeback win. Littell will look to make things a bit easier on himself during his next start, tentatively slated to take place against these same Orioles next weekend when the O's return the favor and make the trip to Tampa.