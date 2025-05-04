Littell (2-5) picked up the win in Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Yankees, allowing two runs on three hits over seven innings. He struck out three without walking a batter.

It looked like the right-hander was headed for another tough-luck loss when he exited the mound with the Rays down 2-1, but a two-run rally in the top of the eighth flipped the script. Littell has produced four quality starts in seven trips to the mound, but this was the first one in which he came away with the win. Keeping the ball in the park remains an issue, however -- both runs he gave up came on solo shots, and he's served up 10 homers in 41 innings. He'll carry a 4.61 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 25:8 K:BB into his next outing, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Brewers.