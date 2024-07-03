Littell (3-5) earned the win Tuesday against the Royals, throwing five shutout innings while giving up four hits and striking out four batters.

Littell was remarkably efficient Tuesday, needing only 68 pitches to get through five innings. Had it not been for a two-plus-hour rain delay, the 28-year-old righty almost certainly would have made it deeper into the game. Nonetheless, Tampa Bay's offense provided just enough run support before his removal for him to record his first win since May 11. Littell will now carry a 3.94 ERA and 1.32 WHIP into his next start against the Rangers over the weekend.