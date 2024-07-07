Littell (3-6) allowed seven runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out five over four innings to take the loss versus the Rangers on Sunday.

Littell mostly had things under control until the Rangers erupted for six runs in the fourth inning. He left with a 7-2 deficit, and the Rangers continued to find success against the Rays' bullpen, leaving Littell to take his first loss in four starts. He's had one bad outing in each month of the season, but he's given up four or more runs just four times in 18 starts. The right-hander has a 4.44 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 91:17 K:BB through 95.1 innings. Littell will look to bounce back versus the Guardians in a challenging matchup at home next weekend.