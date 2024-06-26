Littell did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's 11-3 win over the Mariners, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk with six strikeouts over five innings.

Littell opened with four scoreless innings before allowing a two-run home run to Ty France in the fifth. He generated an impressive 14 swinging strikes on just 72 pitches and has rebounded from a rough start on June 14 by yielding just two runs in each of his past two outings. The 28-year-old owns a 4.17 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 82:16 K:BB this season and will try to record his first win since May 11 against the Royals next week.