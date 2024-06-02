The Red Sox recalled Dalbec from Triple-A Worcester on Sunday.

After being demoted to Triple-A in early May, Dalbec heated up at the plate during his time at Worcester, slashing .253/.336/.526 with seven home runs in his last 24 games prior to his call-up. Dalbec has a long track record of mashing at the Triple-A level, but his massive strikeout rates across various stints in the majors over the last few seasons likely mean that the ship has sailed on him re-emerging as an everyday player for the Red Sox. However, while he's up with the big club, the right-handed-hitting Dalbec could occupy the short side of a platoon at first base or in right field with left-handed hitters Dominic Smith and Wilyer Abreu.