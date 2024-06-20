Bello (7-4) earned the win against the Blue Jays on Wednesday, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks with six strikeouts over six innings.

Bello threw three scoreless innings before loading the bases in the fourth, but he managed to limit the damage to two runs and responded with two more scoreless frames before leaving the game with a 5-2 lead. This was Bello's first quality start since May 22 and his best performance in June, as he surrendered 14 total runs over his first three June outings. On the season, Bello owns a 4.83 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 62:26 K:BB and lines tentatively lines up for a rematch with the Blue Jays next week.