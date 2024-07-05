Bernardino allowed two hits over a third of an inning and was credited with his first blown save in Thursday's 6-5 extra-innings win over the Marlins.

Bernardino has been exceptional as a high-leverage reliever but was unable to preserve the lead on this day. The left-hander, who entered the game having prevented 15 of 17 inherited runners from scoring, permitted both IRs to score in the bottom of the eighth inning, allowing Miami to tie the game. Bernardino has a 1.17 ERA and 1.17 WHIP over 30.2 innings.