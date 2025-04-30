Now Playing

The Red Sox will place Bernardino on the bereavement list prior to Wednesday's game in Toronto, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

It will be the corresponding move for Lucas Giolito (hamstring), who will come off the 15-day injured list to start Wednesday's contest. By rule, Bernardino will miss the next 3-to-7 games.

