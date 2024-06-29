Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Saturday that Mata (shoulder) felt good after his rehab start Thursday, and the right-hander will start again for Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

In his first rehab outing for Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Mata allowed two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out two over 2.2 frames. He opened the season on the injured list with a right hamstring strain, but he has been dealing with lat and shoulder soreness since May. Mata is out of minor-league options, and the 25-year-old right-hander is expected to work as a reliever out of Boston's bullpen once his rehab program is complete.