Mata (lat) was returned from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester Friday, retroactive to July 15, after experiencing right elbow inflammation during an appearance Sunday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Sunday's rehab outing was expected to be Mata's last before being reinstated, but after suffering inflammation in his throwing elbow, he was returned from Worcester. At this point, it's unclear how severe the setback is but it would be surprising to see Mata back before the end of July.