The Red Sox selected Westbrook's contract from Triple-A Worcester on Sunday.

The 28-year-old is in the big leagues for the first time in an 11-year professional career that included stops in the Diamondbacks, Giants, Brewers, Tigers and Yankees organizations before he caught on with the Red Sox on a minor-league deal over the winter. Over his 195 plate appearances with Worcester, Westbrook slashed .267/.364/.436 with five home runs and two stolen bases and made starts at five different positions (first base, second base, third base, right field and designated hitter). With Vaughn Grissom (hamstring) and Romy Gonzalez (hamstring) going on the injured list Sunday, second base likely represents Westbrook's clearest path to playing time in Boston, though Enmanuel Valdez will likely get the first opportunity to make regular starts at the keystone, at least against right-handed pitching.