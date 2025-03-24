The Rays reassigned Westbrook to minor-league camp Sunday.
The 29-year-old saw his first big-league action in 2024 with the Red Sox, but after producing a lowly .584 OPS over his 47 plate appearances, he was outrighted off the 40-man roster in August. Westbrook became a free agent in the offseason and joined the Rays on a minor-league deal that included an invitation to big-league camp, but he faced long odds to win a spot on the Opening Day roster. He'll likely report to Triple-A Durham to begin the season and should serve in a utility role.
More News
-
Rays' Jamie Westbrook: Goes to Tampa Bay as NRI•
-
Red Sox's Jamie Westbrook: Sent outright to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Jamie Westbrook: Loses 40-man roster spot•
-
Red Sox's Jamie Westbrook: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Jamie Westbrook: Back on bench Monday•
-
Red Sox's Jamie Westbrook: Late entry into lineup•