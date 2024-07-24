Share Video

Link copied!

Westbrook will start at second base and bat eighth in Wednesday's game versus the Rockies, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Westbrook was not part of the initial lineup that was released, but the Red Sox switched things up in shifting Rafael Devers from third base to designated hitter. That meant Romy Gonzalez moving from second to third and Westbrook taking over at the keystone.

More News