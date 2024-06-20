Duran went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two steals in a 7-3 win over the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

Duran hit a solo home run off Kevin Gausman in the fifth inning then added an RBI single and a steal in the sixth. He later stole another base after reaching on a fielder's choice in the eighth. Duran extended his hitting streak to 10 games and has hit .356 with three homers and eight steals in June. On the season, he is hitting .277 with six home runs and 19 steals hitting leadoff for the Red Sox.