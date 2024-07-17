Duran was named the MVP of Tuesday's All-Star Game after going 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in the American League's 5-3 win over the National League.

Entering the game in the top of the fifth inning as a replacement for starting center fielder Aaron Judge, Duran broke a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the frame, when he took Reds right-hander Hunter Greene deep to right center. The two-run blast held up as the difference in the American League's win, allowing Duran to become the first Red Sox player since J.D. Drew in 2008 to take home MVP honors in the Midsummer Classic. Duran earned his first All-Star nod after slashing .284/.342/.477 with 10 home runs and 22 stolen bases in 439 plate appearances during the first half.