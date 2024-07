The Red Sox placed Slaten on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation, retroactive to July 9, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Slaten has logged a 3.38 ERA across 42.2 innings with the Red Sox this season and will be shelved for about two weeks to manage inflammation in his throwing elbow. Cam Booser was recalled from Triple-A Worcester in a corresponding move.