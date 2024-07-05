Slated allowed two runs on two walks and struck out one over two-thirds of an inning in Thursday's 6-5 extra-innings win over Miami.

Slaten managed to pick up his ninth hold of the season, but he walked the eighth- and ninth-place batters and was replaced by Brendan Bernadino, who allowed both inherited runners to score. Slaten, a Rule 5 selection that has performed well overall, has hit a rough patch of late. In his last eight outings, the right-hander has allowed eight runs (seven earned, 5.73 ERA) on nine hits (two home runs) and four walks over 11 innings. Prior to that, Slaten owned a 2.73 ERA and walked just four batters in 29.2 innings.