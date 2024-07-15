Giolito (elbow) said in an interview last week that he expects to start playing catch by the end of the month, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports. "Working with the training staff, it's been fantastic," Giolito said of his recovery from the internal brace procedure he underwent March 12. "It's just making sure to stay motivated every day. Hitting each little goal and looking forward to the next major step, which will be beginning my throwing program."

Only a few weeks after undergoing an elbow surgery that typically entails a 10-to-12-month recovery process, Giolito said in an appearance on "The Chris Rose Rotation" podcast that he expected to pitch at some point late in the 2024 season, but that was never a realistic goal. Giolito has since conceded that he won't return from the 60-day injured list this season, but he remains fully confident that he'll be ready to go for the start of the 2025 campaign. Giolito still looks to be trending well in his recovery from surgery thus far, and he could be cleared to resume throwing off a mound before the end of the season if he experiences no setbacks once he starts up his throwing program later this month.