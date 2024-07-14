McGuire will start at catcher and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Royals, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

McGuire will be rewarded with a second straight start to close out of the Red Sox's pre-All-Star-break schedule after he went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Saturday's 5-0 win. Though he's delivered two-hit performances in both of his last two starts, McGuire is still the clear No. 2 option at catcher behind Connor Wong, who holds a 204-point edge in OPS (.812 to .608) on the season.