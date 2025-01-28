The Red Sox have extended Anthony an invitation to big-league camp during spring training, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

He'll be joined by fellow top prospects Kristian Campbell and Marcelo Mayer. Anthony won't turn 21 until May but looks close to major-league ready after slashing .291/.396/.498 with 18 homers and 21 stolen bases between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester in 2024. Boston's outfield is already crowded, which makes an Opening Day roster spot for Anthony unlikely, but he could force the issue sooner rather than later.