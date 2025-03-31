Anthony went 2-for-3 with two walks, two home runs, three RBI and two additional runs scored for Triple-A Worcester on Sunday.

Anthony turned on a cutter in sixth inning, depositing his first home run over the fence in right field then went the other way in the eighth with a sinker for his second blast. In addition to the raw power, Anthony showed off another of his best traits: good swing decisions. Across five plate appearances, he swung at just one pitch outside the zone, working a pair of walks for the second consecutive game.