The Red Sox are still "assessing the situation" when it comes to whether they will replace Anthony (hand) on their wild-card series roster, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Anthony was forced to depart Game 1 on Tuesday due to right hand discomfort. It's the same hand that was injured and caused him to miss a large chunk of the regular season, but it's unclear at this point how significant of a setback it is. If Anthony is removed from the roster, he would be ineligible to return until the ALCS (should the Red Sox make it).