Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said Monday that Anthony is not expected to require surgery on his injured right hand, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Breslow noted that the club is still gathering information on Anthony, who suffered an aggravation and additional injuries to his right hand during Game 1 of the wild-card series versus the Yankees. However, the feeling at this time is that Anthony's injury will heal with rest. Anthony was limited to only 55 regular-season contests in 2026 because of finger and hand problems.