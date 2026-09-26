Anthony went 3-for-3 with a walk, two doubles, a triple and three runs scored in the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Cubs.

The 22-year-old was a menace at the top of Boston's order, and Anthony crossed the plate with the winning run after ripping a one-out triple into the right-field corner in the seventh inning. After going 1-for-3 with another walk as the Red Sox won the nightcap, Anthony sports a .267/.327/.485 slash line with 12 extra-base hits (six doubles, two triples, four homers), 10 RBI and 12 runs in 24 games since returning from a finger injury in late August.