Anthony won the Futures Skills Showcase in Arlington (Tex.) on Saturday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

The inaugural skills showcase was a three-round competition designed to highlight bat control and power. Anthony was last after two rounds -- the first a bunting competition followed by hitting to specific thirds of the outfield. It was during the final round, the home run part of the showcase, when Anthony showed off. He homered on six of his eight swings, including four going the opposite way (which meant more points). Anthony is slashing .241/.349/.441 with 15 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 27 RBI, eight steals and 38 runs over 66 games for Double-A Portland.