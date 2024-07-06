Gonzalez started at first base and went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-3 extra-inning win over the Yankees.

Gonzalez's fifth-inning homer was all the offense Boston mustered over the first eight innings before its late-game comeback. The utility infielder has mostly worked as a pinch hitter and fill-in at all four infield positions. Gonzalez is 9-for-26 (.346) with three steals, two doubles, a home run, four RBI and three additional runs over 14 games since being activated off the injured list in mid-June.