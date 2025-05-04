Gonzalez went 3-for-4 in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Twins.

Gonzalez got the start at first base Saturday and belted three singles while batting in the sixth spot in the lineup. He's expected to see the bulk of starts at first base in the short term after Triston Casas ruptured his left patellar tendon in Friday's game, with Abraham Toro providing depth at the position. How Gonzalez plays over the coming days and weeks will play a factor in how the Red Sox address the position, either internally through the farm system or externally via trade, per Ian Browne of MLB.com.