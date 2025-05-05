Gonzalez started at first base and went 1-for-2 with an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 5-4 loss to Minnesota.

Gonzalez started at first base for both games since Triston Casas went down with a season-ending knee injury Friday. Gonzalez is relatively new to the position -- he played 18 games there last season and was part of platoon in 2025 -- and it's unclear that he'll be the permanent fill-in for Casas. He's been consistent all season, hitting safely in nine of 11 starts and enters Monday's day off with a .327/.382/.449 line, three steals, six RBI and 10 runs scored over 16 games.