Gonzalez went 2-for-5 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Rockies.

Gonzalez has hit safely in four of five games since the All-Star break, and this was his second multi-hit effort in a row. The infielder also picked up his sixth steal on his eighth attempt of the year. He's at a .273/.323/.398 slash line with one home run, 10 RBI, eight runs scored, six doubles and a triple over 96 plate appearances. He's enjoyed a boost of playing time with the Red Sox facing four consecutive left-handed starters, but Gonzalez figures to cede his spot at first base to Dominic Smith against right-hander Cal Quantrill in Wednesday's series finale.