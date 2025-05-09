Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Thursday that Gonzalez (back) is still sore but believes the infielder will be ready at some point this weekend, MLB.com reports.
Gonzalez was held out of Thursday's series finale against Rangers after sustaining the injury during Wednesday's game when he ran into Texas first baseman Josh Smith. Abraham Toro started at first base Thursday.
More News
-
Red Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Sitting due to stiff back•
-
Red Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Battling back stiffness•
-
Red Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Exits after collision•
-
Red Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Starts at first base again•
-
Red Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Hits three singles Saturday•