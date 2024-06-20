Gonzalez went 1-for-4 with one RBI, one run scored and two steals in a 7-3 win over the Blue Jays on Wednesday.
Gonzalez reached on an error, stole second and came around to score in the third inning then added an RBI single and another steal in the sixth. After missing most of June with a hamstring injury, Gonzalez has appeared in three straight games and drew his first start in center field of the season. He has had trouble staying healthy this season and is hitting .279 with four steals over 43 at-bats.
