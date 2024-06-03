Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Sunday that he's hopeful Gonzalez will be ready to return from the 10-day injured list around when he's first eligible to be activated, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Gonzalez was joined on the IL on Sunday by fellow infielder Vaughn Grissom, who is recovering from a right hamstring strain. Grissom's injury is believed to be the more significant of the two, as he'll be sent in for an MRI, whereas Gonzalez won't be subject to any further imaging. Assuming the tightness in his left leg subsides in the coming days and he's able to resume baseball activities, Gonzalez could be ready to return from the IL for the Red Sox's three-game series with the Phillies that begins June 11. In the meantime, the Red Sox are likely to lean on Enmanuel Valdez and Jamie Westbrook as the main options at second base, with the former occupying the strong side of a platoon.