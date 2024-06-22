The Red Sox reinstated Abreu (ankle) from the 10-day injured list Saturday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Abreu will start in right field and bat second against the Reds on Saturday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. Abreu landed on the injured list June 4 after twisting his right ankle in the dugout against the Tigers on June 2. He began his rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday and went 3-for-12 with two solo home runs across his three outings. Prior to his injury, Abreu was slashing .272/.344/.485 with six home runs and 22 RBI while sporting an .829 OPS. To make room for Abreu, utility man Bobby Dalbec was optioned to Triple-A Worcester.