Abreu started in right field and went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 4-3 win over Cincinnati.

Abreu, who was activated off the 10-day injured list Saturday and reclaimed his regular role as the club's primary right fielder, and Connor Wong hit back-to-back doubles in the sixth inning, producing Boston's second run and closing the Reds lead to 3-2. The lefty swinging Abreu was later pinch hit for by Rob Refsnyder in the eighth inning against lefty Justin Wilson. Abreu doesn't get a chance to face a lot of lefties; he has just 28 plate appearances against southpaws and maintains a .450 OPS off them.