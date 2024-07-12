Abreu went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and a double in a 7-0 shutout of the A's on Thursday.

Abreu knocked in Boston's third run of the first inning with a double to right field and added a solo shot to center in the fourth frame. He has two long balls and six RBI over his past three contests following a 17-game stretch during which he failed to notch any homers or runs batted in. Abreu has been streaky throughout the campaign, with his overall numbers adding up to a .265/.331/.479 slash line, eight homers, 28 RBI, 33 runs and seven stolen bases over 239 plate appearances.