Diaz began his throwing program at home in Puerto Rico in order to get off to a better start in the 2025 season, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "I started throwing or loosening up my arm at the end of October," Diaz said. "I feel like since then, I've been able to work on my throwing and get my arm loose and ready for Spring Training. I think just my physique and how I've been able to work as well has been much better."

Diaz's ERA soared like a jet airplane early in the season, peaking at 7.47 after a terrible outing against the Dodgers in May. Over the final four months of the season, Diaz posted a 2.83 ERA and 1.14 WHIP, though his K% remained lower than his previous seasons. The Reds haven't added any competition to the back end of the bullpen to date, so it appears that Diaz will get a full chance to redeem himself to start 2025.