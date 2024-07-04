Diaz earned a save against the Yankees on Wednesday, allowing one walk in a scoreless inning.

Diaz entered in the ninth frame to protect a one-run lead and was successful despite issuing a leadoff walk. The Cincinnati closer has tossed seven straight scoreless outings, allowing just one hit during that span while recording five saves. Diaz has rebounded well from his early-season struggles, as he's been successful in each of his past 13 save opportunities and has registered a 1.53 ERA across 17.2 frames over that stretch.