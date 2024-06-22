Abbott (6-6) picked up the win Friday, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk over 5.2 innings in a 5-2 victory over the Red Sox. He struck out 10.

The 10 Ks were a season high for Abbott and marked the third time in 36 career big-league starts he's reached double digits. The 25-year-old lefty hasn't had consistent swing-and-miss stuff this year -- he hasn't fanned more than six batters in an outing since May 4 -- and continues to have trouble keeping the ball in the park, as both runs against him Friday came on solo shots, but he's been making it all work so far in 2024. Abbott will take a 3.40 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 70:26 K:BB through 84.2 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come at home next week against the Pirates.