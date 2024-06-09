Spiers pitched 5.2 scoreless innings of relief Sunday against the Cubs, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out seven.

Spiers got called up Sunday morning and immediately saw game action, relieving Frankie Montas in the second inning. The long reliever made his fifth appearance of the season for the Reds, replacing Emilio Pagan (lat) in the bullpen. The 26-year-old dominated the Cubs, punching out seven batters and lowering his ERA from 3.29 to 2.33. It remains to be seen if Spiers will be used as a starter, but he should continue to see action as a long reliever out of the bullpen -- Spiers has pitched three or more innings in all of his appearances this season.