The Reds placed Spiers on the 15-day injured list due to a right shoulder impingement Saturday.

Spiers notched a career-high nine punchouts over five innings in a win over Miami on Friday, but he apparently hurt his shoulder in the process. The right-hander's move to the IL means he won't be eligible to return until July 28. Cincinnati called up reliever Tony Santillan from Triple-A in a corresponding move, but it's not clear who will take Spiers' spot in the rotation following the All-Star break.