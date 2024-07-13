Spiers (3-2) earned the win Friday over the Marlins, allowing three runs on six hits over five innings. He struck out nine.

All three of the runs charged to Spiers came on a Jesus Sanchez homer in the fourth inning that cut Cincinnatti's lead to 7-3. Otherwise, the 26-year-old right-hander was sharp, logging a career-high nine strikeouts while earning his third win in his last four starts. Spiers' ERA now sits at 3.83 with a 1.26 WHIP and 41:9 K:BB across 47 innings this season. With Graham Ashcraft (elbow) out long-term, Spiers will likely stick in the Reds rotation in the second half.