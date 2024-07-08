Ashcraft (5-5) yielded a run on six hits and three walks over 4.2 innings Sunday, striking out two and taking a loss against Detroit.

Ashcraft gave up just one run in the fourth inning but was still stuck with the loss as the Reds couldn't get much going against Tarik Skubal. Ashcraft has not completed six innings in an MLB start since May 1; since then, he's gone 2-4 with a brutal 6.54 ERA over nine appearances. He now owns a 5.24 ERA with a 57:27 K:BB through 77.1 innings. As of now, it's unclear if Ashcraft will get another turn in the rotation. If he does, he could be in line for a home matchup against the Marlins.