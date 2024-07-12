Manager David Bell said Friday that Ashcraft (elbow) won't be able to come back until September if he's able to return in 2024, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Ashcraft had his demotion to Triple-A Louisville voided and was placed on the injured list with a right elbow strain. Previous reports indicated that Ashcraft would be shut down from throwing for at least two weeks, but the injury may require a longer recover than initially anticipated. Carson Spiers has been operating as the Reds' fifth starter in Ashcraft's place.